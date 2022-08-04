Cat that nurtured her family at RSPCA Stapeley seeks new home

A cat is looking for loving new owners after her seven kittens – all born at Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre and Cattery in Nantwich – were rehomed.

Whiskers hopes she can follow in the paw steps of her large brood – Mr Yellow, Prince Blue, Indigo, Violet, Sir Green, Captain Orange and Red – who were named after the colours of the rainbow.

She was signed over to the RSPCA at the end of March and, within days of arriving at the centre’s cattery, she gave birth to five boys and two girls.

The two-year-old bengal tabby had her work cut out, but she proved to be an attentive mother and all her kittens have grown up strong and healthy.

Sir Green and Red were the last to find new homes as they departed Stapeley in the last week.

Now staff hope they can find a loving new home for Whiskers after all her hard work.

They describe her as affectionate, chatty and said she loves to be made a fuss of.

She is always keen to dash out of her pen, so she will need a safe garden or outdoor space and she cannot be rehomed at a property near to busy roads.

RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre and Cattery Manager Lee Stewart said: “Whiskers has been a fantastic mum to her seven kittens.

“But now her kittens have been rehomed we are keen to see her rehomed to that loving forever home.

“She can get a little over excited and play rough at times, so she won’t be suitable for a home with young children, but she could live with older children of secondary school age.

“And she is not keen on other cats so a home with no other pets would be preferable.

“Considering what she has been through, she is an amazing cat.”

If you can offer Whiskers a loving forever home, you can fill out a perfect match form here

For further information on other cats go to Stapeley’s rehoming page.

To support the ongoing work of the cattery, during this extremely difficult time, donate to the Cattery JustGiving site.