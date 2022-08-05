Nantwich Town sign midfielder Joe Robbins for 2022-23 season

Nantwich Town have signed former Crewe Alex midfielder Joe Robbins.
Robbins began his career at Crewe and made his first team debut in October 2021 in the EFL Trophy against Wolves where he scored in a 3-0 victory.
He joins the Dabbers following a successful loan spell at the club last season where he made 21 appearances.
He scored three goals, all in a memorable 5-1 victory at Stalybridge Celtic.
Robbins has been very impressive over the course of pre-season where he has put in some excellent performances in the heart of midfield.
Meanwhile, Crewe-based car retailer Swansway Motor Group will be the new sponsors of the Nantwich Town FC stadium this season.
Jon Gold, Nantwich Town Chairman, said: “We are thrilled to see the new branding unveiled at the Swansway Stadium!
“And it’s another wonderful example of local business working closely with the club, to support our ambitions and for us to also bring value to their offering and proposition and we look forward to developing the partnership even further over the coming season.
“It’s been an exciting pre-season for the Dabbers and preparations are underway for the start of the season on August 13 and we look forward to welcoming everyone to The Swansway Stadium.”
Swansway Motor Group is a major employer in Crewe and Nantwich, operating six car dealerships, including Crewe Audi, Swansway Jaguar Crewe and Motor Match Crewe, alongside an Accident Repair Centre and all of their Head Office functions in the area.
Swansway Motor Group Director David Smyth said: “Our relationship with Nantwich Town FC has evolved over the course of the last two years, and it’s been rewarding to see the partnership with the club go from strength to strength.
“We were delighted to extend our partnership with the Dabbers to include the naming of the stadium, to now see the new branding unveiled fills us with great pride.”
(Images courtesy of Nantwich Town FC)
