Crimes on Centre Court to show at Crewe Lyceum

Producers are hoping their “Crimes on Centre Court” show will ace the audience when they serve up their performance at Crewe Lyceum Theatre next month.

Crimes on Centre Court aims to deliver a dose of mirth, murder and mayhem, along with a side of tennis on Tuesday and Wednesday September 13-14.

Brought to town by production company New Old Friends, the show is based on a story from their award-winning podcast and been described as a “a non-stop bonanza of wit” by the British Theatre Guide.

The show is centred around Hugh Knows.

His father Lord Knows, is the chair of The Whombledun International tennis tournament and has died under very suspicious circumstances.

The police won’t take the case on, so Hugh calls in private investigators, Perry & Penny Pink.

What transpires has all the hallmarks of the company’s particular brand of theatrical hilarity, with a cast of four performers playing countless characters with quick-fire changes and quicker wits.

New Old Friends have built a national reputation with their wildly inventive set-pieces, twisty plots and commitment to unadulterated entertainment and this show is sure to rally the spirits and leave you wanting a second serve-ing of the volley of gags and visual delights – You won’t see it game set and matched anywhere else!

Tickets are available online 24 hours a day from https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-crimes-on-centre-court-2022.

(Pic by Pamela Raith Photography)