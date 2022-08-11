Wistaston Duck Race and Children’s Model Boat Race returns

The annual Wistaston ‘Duck Race and Children’s Model Boat Race’ makes a welcome return after the pandemic, writes Jonathan White.

The event is scheduled for Saturday September 10 at the Joey the Swan recreation ground in Wistaston.

Stalls and fun games will be open from 1pm. Admission to the event is free.

There are prizes for the three competitions that children can enter so start building your boat now.

1. Best designed, homemade, children’s model boat – judging is at 2.10pm.

2. Children’s model boat race – starts at 2.30pm.

3. The Duck Race – starts at 3.15pm.

Duck Race tickets = £1 each (ducks are available on the day).

The event is organised by volunteer members of the Wistaston Community village events team.

A Wistaston Community Council spokesperson said: “Please come and support this popular event.

“We hope that it will be a quacking success and raise much needed money for our local community charities and towards financing our other village events for everyone to enjoy.”

The Wistaston Community events team welcomes new members to help organise Wistaston village events including the Flower and Produce Show (August 20 2022), Fireworks Display (November 5 2022) and the December Christmas Concert.

For further information visit http://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/ or give your name and mobile number to any Wistaston Community Council organiser.