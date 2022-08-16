Bus drivers in Cheshire have rejected the latest Arriva North West pay offer and strikes are set to continue disrupting services.

The GMB Union says drivers took part in a ballot on a new pay offer believed to be around 9.6% pay rise.

And 79% of members voted against the latest pay offer from Arriva.

It means the continuous strikes will enter a 29th day tomorrow (August 17)

George Patterson, GMB regional organiser, said: “Working people are facing the worst cost of living crisis for a generation.

“These drivers are fighting for a fair pay rise to help them through it.

“We need something better from Arriva. Bus drivers need to know that they’ll be able to cover their bills.

“We won’t stop fighting for our members to get the decent pay they deserve.”

(pic by snowmanradio, creative commons)