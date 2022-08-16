Community project ideas sought for Cheshire East Crowd scheme

Cheshire East Council is calling out for community-led project ideas as part of its crowdfunding initiative, Cheshire East Crowd.

Working in partnership with civic crowdfunding platform Spacehive, Cheshire East Crowd aims to give local residents with an idea to improve their community a chance to gain funding.

Cheshire East Council has allocated £100,000 to the programme, with up to £10,000 available per idea to boost projects towards their funding target.

The deadline to put forward your idea is Wednesday September 14.

In its first year, Cheshire East Crowd supported 11 projects which successfully reached their crowdfunding targets, totalling almost £105,000.

Cheshire East Council is one of 1,075 individuals and organisations who have pledged their support to the projects, with the council pledging £45,072 towards the successful project ideas.

A further £16,620 has been pledged to those that are still crowdfunding to reach their targets.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of the council’s environment and communities committee, said: “The Cheshire East Crowd represents a pioneering way for people from the borough to drive the change they want to see in their local area from the grass roots up.

“From renovating children’s play trail equipment and the restoration of a wetland area, to bowling equipment for the visually impaired and a community table tennis centre, we’ve seen some brilliant and inspiring project ideas.

“Local people are best placed to understand the challenges and opportunities in their local area and the Cheshire East Crowd puts them, and their ideas, in the driving seat.

“If you’ve got a community project idea you’d like to get off the ground, but aren’t sure where to start, I encourage you to visit our crowdfunding webpage for more information and guidance on how to submit your project idea. You could be the next project we pledge our support to.”

To find out more about the Cheshire East Crowd and view all the projects that have reached their target or are currently crowdfunding, visit www.spacehive.com/movement/ce