FEATURE: Common vaping mistakes and how to avoid them

Vaping has become a popular way to consume nicotine, especially among people trying to quit smoking cigarettes.

People make many vaping mistakes related to quality gear and proper maintenance.

It’s essential to research and invest in quality products that will work well for you.

Here are some of the most common mistakes people make when they start vaping.

Getting The Wrong Vape

Finding a quality vape as a beginner is daunting due to the thousands of products available on the market.

It is especially hard for beginners because, as a newbie, you’re not sure what you want yet.

If you find yourself not enjoying your vaping experience, it is likely because you are not using the best vape device for you.

If you are just starting, your safest bet is a user-friendly starter kit.

Advanced box mods are more expensive and require more experience.

Running Out of Juice

Never let yourself run low on juice. The e liquid is an essential part of the vaping experience.

If you run through refills quickly, increase the amount you order per time or give yourself time for your order to come in before the current refills finish.

Smoking an E-cigarette

An e-cigarette is not a cigarette. You can get away with long, hard draws on a cigarette, but you will suck up e-liquid on a vape. Hard puffs don’t produce thicker clouds.

Take a long draw with gentle pressure for more vapour so you don’t get vape juice in your mouth.

Another mistake is chain vaping. Chain vaping is when you take multiple puffs quickly without taking a break in between.

Chain vaping can dry out the wick, leading to a burnt taste.

Not Using a Carry Case

People make a huge mistake by carrying their e-cigs or kits in their pockets or purses.

Throwing your vape in your pocket can cause the tank to leak. There is also the risk that it will turn on accidentally and cause severe damage.

Always use a carry case for your vape and spares. You should also safely keep spare batteries, coils and e-liquids in the case.

Not Cleaning Your Vape

If the vapour leaves a bad taste in your mouth, a dirty tank will likely cause it.

It is essential to keep all parts of your vape clean. Wash out the tank before refills and wipe all parts of the device, especially the battery and coil, since that’s where gunk is more likely to form.

This gunk is formed by leftover residue clinging to the coil.

Not Staying Hydrated

A side effect of vaping is dry mouth and throat. The main culprit is Propylene Glycol in e-liquids.

It is a humectant that holds onto water molecules without allowing them to be absorbed by the body.

It doesn’t cause severe dehydration, but you should be staying hydrated. Best to keep a bottle of water on hand while vaping.

Choosing The Wrong Nicotine Strength

Most people vape for nicotine, but if you are not sure how much nicotine you need daily, it may affect the experience.

Too little nicotine in your e-liquid will cause you to vape more and use more juice.

Too much nicotine can cause headaches and fatigue. Many newbies don’t know how much nicotine they need.

The best way to find out is to start at a small strength and work your way up to a comfortable level.

Not Maintaining Your Coils

Have you ever experienced a burned taste from your vapour? That is a sign that your coils need replacing.

Coils should last around two weeks, but if your coils burn out faster, you might be misusing them.

Like any other device, vapes require maintenance to perform efficiently and last longer.

High VG e-liquids burn through coils quicker because they don’t vaporise entirely and leave a residue. This gunk is responsible for the burnt taste you get after a while.

Next up, if you aren’t priming the coil properly, it will burn out faster and won’t give you the best flavour experience.

You prime the coil by placing a few drops of e-liquid on the wick before you vape, so your coil is adequately soaked by the time you are ready to use it.

Finally, you should clean your coils so they last longer. Let it soak in vinegar or plain vodka for a few hours and rinse to remove residue.

Not Having Spare Batteries

Don’t let a dead battery kill the vibe. Vape batteries require constant recharging, so you’re not stuck with a dead vape when you need a hit.

It is also essential to invest in high-quality batteries. They work better at heating the coil and producing solid vapours.

If you vape, invest in a carry case that holds all your spares. Spare coils, e-liquids and batteries are a must if the main ones break down.

