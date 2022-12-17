Nantwich home care firm recruits employees from Africa

A Nantwich care home company has recruited new staff from Africa in a bid to fill vacancies.

InSafeHands was forced to be innovative by obtaining a sponsorship licence to recruit care staff from Zambia.

Bosses think they are the first care business to use this method to fill staff vacancies.

The initiative has seen staff who are qualified nurses and doctors in Zambia coming to work for InSafeHands in South Cheshire as carers.

InSafeHands owner and managing director Rachel Wright, a qualified nurse, said: “Everyone is aware of the current challenges in the recruitment of health and social care staff up and down the country.

“We needed to do something to address the shortage of staff.”

Rachel said she was frustrated that people were stuck in NHS hospital beds when there was not enough staff in social care to make sure people could get home from hospital.

Her new staff means more people can receive care in their own home.

The company is based on Alvaston Business Park in Nantwich.