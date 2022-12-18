For some people, their home isn’t simply where they live.

We’re seeing an increase in the number of people using their homes as a form of creative expression, designing to such a degree that it becomes a reflection of themselves and their artistic values.

While the walls and furniture might be what first comes to mind when we think of interior design, the floor plays an enormously important part as well.

It could be laminate flooring or parquet wood floors, but more and more people are choosing to use their flooring to make a statement and define the aesthetic tone of their homes.

It’s the quite literal basis of the home, an unsung hero which is getting it’s spotlight. Let’s take a look in more detail.

What is Parquet Wood Flooring?

Parquet flooring is the name given to a type of flooring that uses small strips of wood and arranges them in such a way as to create an overall design or pattern.

Perhaps one of the most popular parquet flooring designs is known as herringbone, where the wooden strips are laid out in a zig-zagging geometric pattern that can create an incredibly interesting and engaging visual effect.

However, there are a number of other different patterns to choose from, including woven, brickwork, and chevron designs.

Why use Statement Flooring?

Rather than a floor serving a purely practical purpose, the idea of being an option for creative expression in the design of a home or space is becoming far more prevalent.

Opting for something like a parquet design can be an effective way to elevate your flooring above just a mere surface to walk on.

It can be used to complement other aspects of your interior aesthetic or even become the centrepiece of your home’s design.

It can be Simple to Install

Something like parquet flooring can look incredibly intricate and complex, and this means you would naturally assume that the installation process is long and involved.

In fact, the reality is that parquet flooring is much easier to install than you might expect and can even be done yourself with the correct planning and preparation.

It’s Easy to Maintain

While a statement floor like parquet comes with obvious visual benefits, it can also offer homeowners a number of practical advantages as well.

Much like solid wood, parquet flooring is tough and durable, able to withstand damage such as falls, bumps, and impacts. It’s also easy to clean.

Spillages can be wiped up quickly with minimal fuss, while a quick hoovering every so often will keep it free of dust and debris.

Additionally, it is hypoallergenic and will not harbour allergens or irritants such as pollen, hair, or mites.

Finally, parquet wood flooring is long-lasting: it will not fade over time and is resistant to many types of degradation.

Statement floors are becoming an increasingly popular option for modern homeowners.

Parquet flooring, in particular, can work to create an impressive visual effect in the home while also coming with a range of attractive, practical advantages.

(image by Unsplash, licence free)