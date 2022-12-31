Happy New Year – thanks for your support in 2022!

Another 12 months have flown by – and it’s been another very busy and often challenging year in and around Nantwich.

We want to wish all our readers and supporters and advertisers a Happy New Year and best wishes for a healthy and prosperous 2023.

Reflecting on 2022, we have continued to grow our loyal audience through providing dedicated local news, features, sports, what’s on and comments/letters for Nantwich and its surrounding villages.

With more than 1.2 million page views, and more than 430,000 unique users in 2022, our audience continues to grow as the largest in the area.

Interesting audience figures include 52.7% of our users are male, and 71% of visits are from a mobile device, with 21% from desktop/laptop and 8% from tablet.

More than 60% of our audience is aged between 25 and 54, but encouragingly we are reaching more younger readers (more than 10% aged 18-24) and older generation, with 14% aged over 65.

We continue to trumpet local causes and charities, challenge authorities and decision-makers, cover human interest stories about real people who matter, support community campaigners and their causes, and provide important information about what is going on in our area.

We will continue to pursue and cover local town and borough councils, public sector organisations and other authorities going forward on your behalf.

This year that has included extensive coverage of delays on major projects such as the A530 Middlewich Road, controversial and exciting planning applications, local crime and social issues, schools and education, post pandemic health matters and more.

And we have exciting plans for Nantwich News as we move into 2023 – our 14th year since launching as a small blog in 2009.

We are integrating our popular Nantwich Directory into the main website, to maximise the huge audience we have to showcase local business and boost our business editorial section.

And we’ll be offering new functions and opportunities moving forward for local firms, traders and contributors to make use of our growing readership.

There will still be advertising and partnership opportunities for South Cheshire companies, and we will be keeping our prices down to offer great value in the current challenging economic climate.

We’ll also be offering readers a chance to support us in different ways and help us expand the team so we can continue to provide unrivalled coverage across South Cheshire.

All will be revealed early in 2023. You can continue to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

As always, your contributions, comments and letters are always gratefully received and you can reach us on [email protected] or for advertising/partnership opportunities, email [email protected]

Best wishes

Pete

(Founder and Editor)