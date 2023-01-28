Man guilty of leaving Crewe mum to die after hit and run horror

A man who left a South Cheshire mother-of-three to die following a collision in Crewe has been found guilty of causing her death by dangerous driving.

Nathan Schultz (pictured) was found guilty following a four-day trial at Chester Crown Court.

The 22-year-old had already pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, two counts of failing to stop following a collision and two counts of failing to report a collision.

He also admitted causing the death of Agnieszka Pocztowska whilst unlicensed and causing the death of Agnieszka Pocztowska whilst uninsured.

Schultz, of Ellgreave Street, Burslem, has been remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced on Friday 3 March.

The court heard how on September 14 2020, Schulz was driving a silver Ford Focus which was involved in two collisions with cyclists.

The first happened at 6.55am when he collided with Agnieszka on her bicycle on Hungerford Road.

Schultz failed to stop and drove off towards the M6. Agnieszka, 41, was pronounced dead a short time after the collision.

Just minutes later, he was involved in a second collision, knocking a cyclist off his bike on Crewe Road in Haslington.

Once again, he failed to stop at the scene.

The rider from the second collision, a 53-year-old local man, escaped with minor injuries.

Police located the vehicle involved, a silver Ford Focus, abandoned on a road in Trent Vale.

The car had extensive damage to front windscreen along with three defective tyres.

Schultz was identified as a suspect and arrested that day and charged in connection with the incident.

A second man, Kasey Wrench, was identified as a passenger in the car, was also arrested.

Following their arrest, Wrench admitted his involvement but Schultz refused to answer any questions and pretended to be asleep when asked to provide a breath sample.

Wrench, 21, of Epping Road, Trent Vale, later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was dealt with earlier and sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 24 months and 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £300 costs, £136 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for three years and to take an extended driving test.

Following Schultz conviction, PC Robin Fisher, of the Serious and Complex Collision investigation unit, said: “Agnieszka was a loving wife and a devoted mum to her three children.

“She left home that morning and was cycling home to work, but as a result of the actions taken by Schultz and Wrench she never arrived.

“The pair are both responsible for her death, Schultz was driving the car that hit her and Wrench was sat in the passenger seat.

“They were both aware that they had hit Agnieszka, but rather than stop at the scene to help her, they purposefully chose to drive off and left her to die at the side of the road.

“Even after the second collision, they continued and thought that they could evade justice.

“But thankfully, after a complex and detailed investigation, we were able to locate and bring both men to justice for their actions that day.”

Inspector Helen Cooper added: “It has taken more than two-years to get to this point, but I hope the guilty verdict reached today will provide Agnieszka’s family with some form of closure.

“The pain and suffering that they have endured is unimaginable and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“This has been one of the most difficult cases that I have ever dealt with in my whole career at Cheshire Constabulary and I would like to thank all of the officers who have been involved in this case and who have all played a role in helping to finally achieve justice for Agnieszka’s family.”