Nantwich firm Fabulosa named ‘International Exporter of the Year’

Nantwich fragrance firm Fabulosa has been awarded ‘International Company of the Year’ (£20-£40 million turnover category) at the Insider North West International Trade Awards.

It marks the end of two years of growth for the business in the UK, which has seen it forge an ambitious export strategy.

The company has invested in new machinery and additional warehousing space to meet greater production demands.

Fabulosa now distributes across Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

It makes and exports a range of fragranced household cleaning products with partnerships in more than 50 countries.

The most recent international trade award follows earlier accolades as ‘Most Entrepreneurial Exporter of the Year’ by the Northern Powerhouse Export Awards, and as finalist in the ‘New to Export’ and ‘High Growth Markets Exporter of the Year’ categories.

Adam Burnett, Global Brand Director at Fabulosa said: “These highly coveted awards celebrate ‘the region’s global success stories and achievements of pioneers and innovators’, and we are thrilled to receive this significant recognition for our achievements in internationalising the Fabulosa brand.

“Entering new markets overseas required Fabulosa to adapt to differing consumer preferences and fashions.

“As a fragrance brand, this is where Fabulosa is able to come into its own.

“We develop tailored fragrance collections, ensuring our offering is suited to the target audience of each particular territory.

“Moving forward, our primary focus is to keep developing the brand in collaboration with existing partners and retailers, and continuing to extend our territory reach, with targeted entry into Africa and Asia.”

Fabulosa has expanded from the cleaning sector to other categories including home fragrance (candles, wax melts and diffusers), shoe and trainer care, and personal (bath and body).

It is also looking to enter surface care, air care, laundry care, car care and garden care markets.