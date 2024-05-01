Mystery Lotto winner from Cheshire scoops £350,000 prize!

A mystery Lotto HotPicks winner from Cheshire has scooped a £350,000 prize.

The winner, a man known only as Mr. A, won the top prize in the Lotto HotPicks draw on Saturday April 6.

The lucky Cheshire local has become one of more than eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have a chance to release their name, remain anonymous or as in this case release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Wow! Huge congratulations to Mr. A for winning this fantastic prize and becoming £350k richer overnight.”

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

Playing online via the website or app means tickets are automatically checked, and an email notification is sent to winners.

Players can also scan retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if they have won.

National Lottery players generate £30 million each week for funded projects.

The money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants already made in the UK.