Nantwich Town club captain Tory Bourne signs new contract

Nantwich Town club captain Troy Bourne has signed a contract to remain at the club for the 2024/25 season.
Bourne’s long association with the club has seen him rise through the youth ranks to the first team captain.
He has 275 appearances to his name with the Dabbers.
He’s also scored 15 goals over those years, with eight of them coming just last season in what was by far his best goal-scoring campaign.
Dabbers manager Paul Carden said: “Troy had his ups and downs last season, but when he was on the pitch and performing you could argue there wasn’t a better pairing than him and Mepps (Courtney Meppen-Walters) in the second half of the season.
“But for the suspensions I think he’d have scored a few more goals which is what we’re hoping for this season.
“We’ve got all different centre halves but they can all play together in a two or a three so real good options and competition and all good lads.
“He’s been with the club a long time now and I know he’s so appreciative of what the club have done for him.”
Bourne said: “I’m buzzing that I’ve signed for another season with the club.
“This club has been my home for most of my career, and I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey with the squad coming into the new season and the unbelievable supporters.
“With the squad looking strong for the upcoming season, I’m confident we can achieve great things together.”
(images by Jonathan White)
