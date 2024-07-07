Fire crews rescue horse stuck in Hankelow ditch

Fire crews were called out to rescue a horse left stranded in a ditch in a field near Hankelow, Nantwich.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm last night (July 6) on Longhill Lane in Hankelow.

One fire engine and rapid response rescue unit from Nantwich and the animal rescue unit from Bollington were called to the scene.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to help a horse that was stuck in a ditch in a field in Hankelow.

“The horse was rescued using animal rescue equipment and farm machinery and was checked over by a vet following the rescue.”