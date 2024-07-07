10 hours ago
Salon Vie charity day raises £900 for Cheshire Roses

in Charity news / Human Interest / News July 7, 2024
Jane, Kay and Salon Vie Team (1)

Nantwich hairdressers Salon Vie helped raise more than £900 for local women’s cancer charity, Cheshire Rose Group.

The event was organised by one of its members Jill and the funds raised will help monthly meetings stay free.

The salon was closed to the public participants could chat and relax while waiting for their treatments.

Salon owner Jane said: “Authentic Beauty Concept products were used to give a mindful experience, which meant the ladies treatments were not just about their hair, but also about their body and soul to reconnect with themselves.

“They all enjoyed detoxifying scalp mud masks, hand and head massages, conditioning treatments and a blow dry if required.

“We were delighted we could help this wonderful group of ladies who were either recovering or going through cancer treatment.”

Jane, Jill, Kay and some members of the Cheshire Roses (1)
Jane, Jill, Kay and members of Cheshire Roses

Cheshire Roses is a cancer support group offering emotional and pastoral support for women affected by cancer in the Cheshire area and beyond.

They meet the first Tuesday of every month at Nantwich Methodist Church on Hospital Street, Nantwich.

For more details on the group, contact 07453 870602.

Salon Vie is based on Beam Street in Nantwich.

Anyone interested in Authentic Beauty Concept treatments or other services call 01270 610330.

Salon Vie team in fundraiser

