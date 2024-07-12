Cash-strapped CEC bins off waste and recycling firm Ansa

Cash-strapped Cheshire East is binning off its waste and recycling company Ansa, saying it can deliver the service cheaper itself, writes Belinda Ryan.

The council is also closing down Orbitas, its bereavement services company, citing the same reason.

The decision was made by the finance sub-committee at the end of June during part two of the meeting – which means the press and public were excluded at the time.

The services provided by Ansa and Orbitas – which include bin collections, street cleansing, maintenance of green spaces, fleet, social transport, bereavement services and the handyperson service – will now be brought back in-house and delivered directly by Cheshire East Council.

In a statement issued through the council, Cllr Nick Mannion, chair of the finance sub-committee, said: “The decision to bring the services delivered by Ansa and Orbitas back in-house following recent reviews is considered the most efficient way to deliver these services to our residents.

“It will deliver a one-off saving of £1m in 2024/25 to support the council’s medium-term financial strategy, followed by a permanent minimum reduction in costs each year of £200k from 2025/26 onwards.”

Cheshire East Council is facing a £100m funding gap over the next four years.

This is the latest in a number of measures to cut costs.

Cllr Mannion said: “The council’s critical financial position means that we urgently need to transform the organisation to help us to move towards financial sustainability, and to be able to continue supporting those residents who need our help the most.

“The decision to bring the services delivered by Ansa and Orbitas back in-house forms part of this whole-organisation transformation programme and will allow us to look at how we can maximise service efficiency and provide the best value for money for council taxpayers.”

Subject to a formal consultation with trade unions and engagement with staff affected by the changes, the new working arrangements are expected to be introduced in a phased approach.

This will start this autumn and finish before the end of March 2025, with Ansa and Orbitas staff members transferred to join the council’s existing teams.

Cllr Mannion added: “Our key priorities while these services are brought back in-house are to ensure that high-quality frontline services continue to function efficiently and effectively, to support all staff affected by these changes, and to ensure value for money for the council and our residents.

“I would like to reassure residents that services, including bin collections, will continue as normal throughout this process.

“The council also recognises that both Ansa and Orbitas colleagues bring with them a lot of knowledge, commitment and experience, which will be of great value as the authority moves towards delivering exciting transformational change.”