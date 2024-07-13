Kittens rescued from shed nursed by RSPCA Stapeley Grange

A litter of “pirate” kittens are being looked after by RSPCA team in Nantwich after they were rescued from a shed at just two weeks old.

The six kittens and their two-year-old mum, who was not microchipped and thought to be feral, were found in Crewe by a member of the public.

The cats are now at the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Cattery on London Road and have been given Pirates of the Caribbean names.

The mum, with a black eye patch, has been called Keira, and her crew of kittens have been called Jack, Pearl, Sparrow, Tia, Anne and Elizabeth.

The RSPCA says their story highlights what can happen if people do not get their pets neutered.

Currently all of the RSPCA’s rehoming centres are at capacity, with nearly 140 cats currently being looked after in private boarding facilities.

Nicola Chilton, deputy manager at Stapeley Cattery, said: “The kind person who found Keira and her tiny kittens was rightly concerned for their welfare and took the right course of action by seeking help.

“Sadly, they are among the thousands of cats who will find their way into the care of the RSPCA and other animal welfare charities this year.

“It’s a particularly busy time as May to September is known as kitten season and we often see an influx of cats and kittens coming here at our rehoming centre in Cheshire and nationally across the RSPCA.

“We see countless incidents of abandoned kittens – largely due to cats having unexpected and unplanned litters which then prove to be too much time, effort and money – and cases of seemingly unowned cats like Keira who are trying to get by living outside with no-one to care for them.

“Once again we’re urging the public to help us reduce the unprecedented number of cats we’re seeing by taking the responsible course of action and neutering their pets.

“Not only does it help to reduce the unwanted cat population, it also means cats lead healthier and happier lives.

“Neutered cats are less likely to roam far from home or get into fights with other cats, both of which can increase their risk of injury or picking up illnesses.”

In the past 10 years, the RSPCA has neutered 46,000 cats.

But Cats Protection’s “Cats and Their Stats Report 2023” and the PDSA “PAW Report” found 1.4 million (13%) owned cats are still unneutered.

A female kitten can become pregnant at just four months old.

She can have up to four litters a year, with an average of between three to six kittens per litter.

Keira and her kittens will be ready for rehoming after they have been spayed and neutered at around 12 weeks old.

Anyone interested in rehoming one or more can complete a perfect match form.

If your application is successful you will be placed on the waiting list.