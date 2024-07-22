Cheshire East councillors vote to consult on library plans

Cheshire East councillors have narrowly agreed to consult on proposals which could see some library opening hours slashed, writes Belinda Ryan.

The vote comes amid warnings that if the council goes bust they would be closed straight away.

The environment and communities committee voted by seven to six in favour of going to public consultation.

Details of the exact wording will be thrashed out by the various parties but the proposals do include a tiering system.

Those proposed for tier three – Alderley Edge, Bollington, Disley and Handforth – could face reduced opening of just one and a half days a week.

The Conservatives opposed going to consultation, saying the paper wasn’t ready and would not achieve the savings needed.

Cllr Janet Clowes (Wybunbury, Con) said the council had to make savings and consult with the public.

But she said: “If we are going to generate income, if we are going to save costs, if we are going to bring in other models, let’s make sure it meets the MTFS [budget] targets that we set for ourselves.

“And what we’ve got in terms of recommendations on the table today will not do that, and I think we owe it to our residents to get it right now, do it properly.”

Cllr Hayley Whitaker (Poynton, Con) questioned how the figures were calculated regarding which library had been put in which tier.

Those in tier one would become ‘library hubs’ and continue to provide the core library services along with free support around health, employment, skills, education and personal finance, and host other services, such as banking hubs.

“For me, it’s no coincidence that Congleton, Crewe, Macclesfield, Nantwich and Wilmslow are all our bigger towns and are all tier one,” she said.

Tom Shuttleworth, interim director of environment and neighbourhoods, said the aim was to target the council’s limited resources at the area of greatest need.

Cllr Chris O’Leary (Sutton, Con) said: “Libraries are more than just a place that you borrow books. They are an important community hub. They are a safe space.

“They are an access point to public services, and we should be improving our library provision, not cutting it because of the financial incompetence of council.”

But Cllr Ashley Farrall (Macclesfield, Lab) said money had not been forthcoming to councils over the past 14 years.

“This consultation will allow the council and the public to put forward ideas and develop new solutions to the way that the council operates and provides its services,” he said.

Macclesfield councillor Mary Brooks (Lab) said: “I do think we do need to move forward with this.

We are staring S114 [effective bankruptcy] in our face. I think we need a reality check. We do need to change how we deliver services…

“We’re not closing any libraries. We’re giving communities the opportunity to come forward with ideas.”

Congleton councillor Heather Seddon (Lab) said: “If we do enter S114 then there won’t be any discussion – libraries will just close straight away.”

She said the council was spending up to two thirds of its budget on adult social care and children’s services ‘and we have to protect the most vulnerable’.

She added: “I’m confident that communities will step up to find a way to keep the library provision going, whether that’s setting a charitable trust or using volunteers, or transferring the asset to their town or parish councils, or by the town and parish councils providing the top up of income that is needed, or by finding innovative income generation schemes.

“But we don’t have a choice today except to go to consultation.”