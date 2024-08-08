Chief Constable of Cheshire Police said today rumours of riots around Cheshire lad to a “staggering” number of calls to their control room.

Mark Roberts spoke out after unverified social media speculation led to many people around the county anxious over planned protests as ongoing disorder has hit the UK.

It follows the deaths of three children in Southport last week, sparking anti-immigration violence by right wing groups.

Mr Roberts said his force was ready to respond to any serious disorder, with 1,400 offices on duty.

In a letter, he said: “Understandably, some people in our communities are anxious.

“This is particularly so for those who engage with social media. Social media misinformation has been widespread and has unfortunately translated into people making unnecessary calls to the police.

“Yesterday (August 7), in the late afternoon the volume of calls to the Force Control Centre became quite staggering.

“We are aware that rumours of riots were reported within local communities and partner agencies in both Warrington and Crewe.

“The sentiment was felt so strongly in communities that shops closed early and partners sent staff home early in some places.

“To be clear, nothing beyond normal policing incidents happened.

“We need to ensure that our normal policing service is maintained, which we are doing, but significant volumes of false calls, albeit with the right intentions, delay our ability to respond to genuine callers.”

Mr Roberts added that vulnerable locations have been risk assessed and they do not believe serious disorder is planned in Cheshire at this time.

The force has also introduced Section 60 Enhanced Search Powers and Dispersal Orders in hotspots such as Crewe, Warrington and Widnes.

“That said, things can evolve rapidly, and we are prepared not complacent,” he added.

“At times this week we have had, and will have around, 1,400 officers on duty ready to respond.

“This includes our beat officers who are on 12 hour shifts to reassure our local communities.

“We have had sporadic incidents both on the streets and online where individuals have engaged in threats, hate crime, and seeking to encourage others to commit acts of violence.

“Where that has occurred, we have acted swiftly and so far arrested 11 people who will be charged and put before the courts to be held accountable for their actions.

“Reassuringly, the overwhelming majority of our public have ignored or shouted down the agitators which speaks volumes about the genuine community spirit in Cheshire.

“Our officers have been welcomed by the public and been brought drinks and sweets where they have been deployed at holding points.”