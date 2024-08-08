Visitors enjoy local miniature-gauge trains at Peacock Railway

Scores of families enjoyed the latest public rides day at The Peacock Railway in Willaston, writes Jonathan White.

The trains are run by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society on their premises behind The Peacock Inn on Crewe Road.

There were miniature-gauge train rides on their 5-inch railway track, which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

The rides cost £1 for two laps of the railway which raises vital funds for the society.

There was also be a demonstration of Gauge 1 (45mm) trains on the newly-constructed raised 95 metre (310ft) track – believed to be the longest Gauge 1 layout in the NorthWest.

The Gauge 1 railway was recently officially opened by the Mayor of Nantwich, Cllr Stuart Bostock.

A representative from The Peacock Railway said: “Thank you to all our passengers who came down to our Public Running Day.

“It means the world to us seeing those happy faces riding around on our small trains!”

The Peacock Railway will also be running trains for the general public on Sunday 1st September, Sunday 8th September (charity day for Crewe RSPCA in conjunction with The Peacock Inn), and Sunday 6th October.

The Peacock Railway will also have a stall at the forthcoming ‘Societies Spectacular’, organised by Nantwich Town Council, on Nantwich Town Square on Saturday August 17 (9am-2pm).

They will be joined by 30 other voluntary organisations.

For further information relating to The Peacock Railway search ‘The Peacock Railway – Nantwich’ on Facebook or click here or send an email [email protected]