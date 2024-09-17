Free business masterclasses with South Cheshire Chamber

South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce is to run new masterclasses designed to get new businesses off the ground and support others in their growth.
The Business Masterclasses, at local venues throughout autumn and winter, are free to businesses in Cheshire East looking to acquire news skills and prosper.
They are held monthly and cover topics including building business relationships, increasing sales, marketing and branding.
September 18 focuses on ‘Planning for Business Growth’ with an event at Wychwood Park Hotel.
The workshop is designed to equip small and medium-sized enterprises with the tools and strategies needed for sustainable growth.
‘Speed Networking’ at Nantwich Football Club on October 2 offers an insight into establishing meaningful connections.
And on October 10 the focus is ‘Growing your Business’ with a workshop at Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa offering practical tools to enhance business financial health.
YMCA Crewe is the venue on November 28 with a Sales Masterclass offering strategies to encourage word-of-mouth marketing.
South Cheshire Chamber is hosting the events running to March 2025 and more dates will soon be added.
Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “Cheshire East Business Masterclasses are a series of free workshops designed to support the growth and success of businesses within Cheshire East.
“These sessions are presented as part of the Cheshire East Chambers Business Support Initiative in collaboration with Cheshire East Council and funded by the UK Government.
“They are available free of charge for businesses based within the Cheshire East Council area and present an excellent opportunity to acquire new skills.
“Events staged earlier in the year proved successful with extremely positive feedback.”
Many local businesses and South Cheshire Chamber members are involved in sharing their expertise.
All events include an opportunity to network over breakfast or lunch.
Mr Colman added: “Chamber membership covers a diverse range of businesses and it’s good to see many sharing their knowledge as part of this project.”
North Cheshire Chamber and East Cheshire Chamber are also involved in hosting masterclasses.
For information on how to register go to tickettailor.com/events/cheshireeastchambers
