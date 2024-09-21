Nantwich Town manager Paul Carden leaves for Warrington

Nantwich Town manager Paul Carden has left the club to take up the role at Warrington Town, it emerged today.
The Dabbers said the decision follows a professional approach from Warrington Town FC and subsequent discussions with all parties.
Carden will be leaving Nantwich Town with immediate effect.
Jon Moran has agreed to act as interim head coach/manager at Nantwich while evaluates their next move.
Nantwich Town chairman Jon Gold said it was “disappointing” to lose Carden.
He added: “I know Paul has done a great deal of soul searching over the past few days, but we fully understand and respect his decision.
“Warrington Town is a club he has a long history with and they are very close to his heart and understandably every manager wants to operate at the highest level and they are currently playing in step two of the non-league football pyramid.
“However, the work that he and his management team have done in assembling a fantastic team of quality players, the majority of who are committed to the club for the longer term, leaves us in a fantastic position and we can all share great optimism and excitement for the future based on what this group can collectively achieve.
“On a personal note I would like to thank Paul for all of his professionalism, dedication and commitment to our club and I am sure that his relationship and association with our club and its supporters will endure and on behalf of everyone at the club we would like to wish him the very best in his new role.”
Carden added: “The decision to leave such a great club and the journey we are on has been extremely difficult and I hope everyone will understand and appreciate why I have come to this decision.
“I would sincerely like to thank everyone at the club for the unbelievable support and backing from the moment I came in.
“Chairman Jon Gold has been brilliant along with the board of directors, the totally dedicated club staff who work tirelessly to ensure the club runs as smoothly as it does and to each and every one of the supporters who have been amazing.
“I am glad we have shared some truly memorable moments together, especially in the cup run last season beating the likes of Chester and York at home.
“Nantwich is a really special club that makes everyone feel welcome and a part of the Dabbers family from their first visit, which is why so many families, including my own, enjoy coming to support the boys.
“That is why the club is in a fantastic place both on and off the pitch.
“The infrastructure of the club combined with top facilities will ensure the future is bright for all the junior teams and with the current first team squad I believe that this group can achieve great things and I look forward to seeing the team succeed this season.
“I have made some true friends for life at the Dabbers and it has been a real privilege to manage your team.”
