Cup round-up in Crewe Regional Sunday League

Raven Salvador continue their good form as they beat Alderman United 3-2 in the first round of the Presidents Cup.
Che Sanchez found himself on the score sheet again, Ben Burrow and Jordan Elcock also scored for the home side.
Alderman goal scorers were Andy Arrowsmith and Mikey Taylor.
In the Premier Division Cup, a single goal separated Premier Division new boys Nantwich Pirates and Willaston White Star.
It was the Pirates who came out as 3-2 winners.
Will Oakes, Mike Truan and Chris Stokes scored for the Pirates. Ben Potter and Connor Perrey scored for White Star.
Audlem managed to see off White Horse in the first round of the Division One Cup with goals from Ben Walker and a Sam Mason brace.
The game was closely contended with both teams having plenty of chances before Audlem were able progress to the next round. Jake Harding scored for the Horse.
In the Premier Division, Cooper Buckley have reached the summit of the league table on goal difference as they put six past AFC Dishers.
Harry Walker, Harry Griffiths, Kyle Vickers, Carrick Byrne all scored goals, and Seb Muscynski added a brace. Charlie Kettle scored for Dishers.
Betley and Winsford Over 3 both held firm and could not be separated after 90 minutes.
In a game that ended 1-1 Kieran Duckers was on the scoresheet for Betley and Matthew Stanton scored for Winsford.
In Division 1, NHB leapfrog Raven Salvador at the top after a closely fought 2-1 victory over C&N.
Gareth Langley scored two free-kicks for the home side and Mike Walton scored what was described as a screamer by the NHB secretary for C&N.
All goals were scored in the second half.
Cheshire Cat returned to winning ways as they beat Nantwich Town.
Both teams were locked in a 1-1 stalemate at half-time, but the Cat just had a little too much in the second half and went home 2-3 winners.
Fin Tudor, Tom Dawson and Will Ellwood scored for the victors. Danny Huff and Danny Griggs scored for Nantwich.
Ruskin Park were beaten in the second round of the Cheshire Cup, losing 0-4 at home to Ashville Youth.
George and Dragon progress to the second round of the National Sunday cup after a tough game at home to the Brow.
After being held to a 3-3 result after 90 minutes. George and Dragon were 8-7 victors in an equally close penalty shootout.
(images by Jonathan White)
