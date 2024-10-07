Police release CCTV image following serious assault in Nantwich

Detectives have issued an image of a man they want to trace as they refresh their appeal in relation to a serious assault in Nantwich.

As part of the investigation, police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

It’s in connection with an assault which happened at around 1.25am on Sunday June 9 at the junction of Swine Market and Waterlode, in Nantwich.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Oldham, was punched in the face by a man, causing him to fall to the floor and suffer serious head injuries.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV, or has any information that may help with the investigation, should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us/ quoting IML 1843118.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.