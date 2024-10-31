Families First appeals for more Nantwich foster families

An award-winning fostering agency is appealing for Nantwich families to offer foster places amid a major shortage in the area.

Families First Fostering says there is a local shortage of foster parents needed to support children and young people in the Nantwich area.

The agency was recently crowned winners of The Children & Young People’s Awards in the category for Fostering Service for 2024, announced in Birmingham last week.

Now it’s making a big effort to boost foster parent numbers in the South Cheshire area.

Rachael Davies, who runs Families First with her mum Amanda, said: “Make a difference to a child’s life and give them the future they deserve!

“There is a national shortage of foster parents and many children who need a loving home.

“Excellent training and ongoing support is provided including an excellent financial package and other benefits.”

The agency offers support including experienced and skilled team of therapeutic social and support workers.

Acclaimed therapist Sarah Dillon provides monthly therapeutic reflect groups for foster parents and 1:1 consultations.

An art therapist also offers regular art therapy groups to all children.

And there is support from agency therapy dog Jackson for children and young people.

Experienced therapeutic foster parents provide peer support to other foster parents, and there are regular support activities, events and outings for families.

Foster parents Jason and Becky, who used Families First, said: “My fostering moment is seeing the children we care for flourish into young adults, this is one of the most rewarding experiences life can bring.

“The true family feel that Families first Fostering give to its Foster parents and the children we Foster is second to none.

“The support foster parents get from Families First Fostering is outstanding and it is a brilliant agency to work for with family being its focus.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about fostering should get in touch with Families First. Email [email protected]