A young Nantwich girl is proving to be top dog by raising vital funds for the Paw Prints to Freedom charity.

Rebekah Edwards, nine, has so far raised hundreds of pounds – including some from a swear jar used at her mum’s wedding!

Rebekah, a pupil at Weaver Primary School, has supported Paw Prints To Freedom for a few years.

She started when she donated an old paddling pool to the charity when the UK had a heatwave.

Since then she has raised money last year by selling plants to neighbours, and earlier this year raised money via her Brownies summer fayre.

And when mum Jennie was recently married, she had the brilliant idea of having a swear jar at the reception.

Each swear word saw 20p drop in, and it raised a total of £141!

Mum Jennie said: “Rebekah absolutely adores dogs and so has always been attracted to the fact that they help dogs have a better life and get loving forever homes – in her words ‘a second chance at life’.

“Understanding the Pawprints to Freedom rely on donations, she wants to keep helping where she can.

“Over the last couple of years, she has raised funds by selling plants to friends and neighbours, and run a “bean bag throw” stall at her Brownies Summer Fayre (4th Nantwich Brownies) – raising around £50.”

The funds will help Paw Prints kennels in Nantwich buy vital flea and wormer medication along with some treats.