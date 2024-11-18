Speeding biker doing 134mph near Nantwich banned for two years

A motorcyclist caught speeding up to 134 mph on rural roads near Nantwich has been banned from driving for two years and given a suspended jail sentence.

Martyn Billings was riding his BMW S1000RR motorbike along the A534 at Bulkeley in convoy with another rider at the time.

The court heard on Sunday August 17 Billings and the other rider were observed by a Cheshire Police officer who was riding an unmarked police motorcycle fitted with recording equipment.

The officer noticed the registration plate of Billings’ motorcycle was obscured and began to follow.

Billings, from Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, was then observed repeatedly exceeding the speed limit travelling 74mph in a 40mph zone near Bulkeley, crossing over the solid white line road markings and overtaking several vehicles in one manoeuvre.

Billings later made no attempt to slow at a set of bends on the A534 and his speed remained between 60 and 70mph on entering a 50mph speed limit zone.

His motorcycle approached traffic ahead, now in a series of bends, with solid white line centre markings.

Despite these, Billings contravened the end of the solid white lines and overtook the rearmost car at over 60mph.

The pursuing officer lost sight of Billings and the other rider due to their speed and dangerous riding, making it unsafe to follow.

The officer activated the blue lights on their motorbike in an attempt to make ground on the speeding riders.

The officer eventually caught up with the duo but, despite having blue lights activated, the riders increased their speed on the road straightening out.

Fitted equipment on the police captured Billings reaching 100mph in a 60mph zone, before accelerating even further and reaching a top speed of 134mph.

Billings, who was travelling in the rear position of the convoy, eventually reacted to the officer’s presence, still travelling at a speed nearing 100mph, and pulled over.

The other motorcycle, which had no obvious number plate displayed, made no attempt to stop and fled the scene.

The court heard how Billings, 44, justified his actions by claiming he only exceeded the speed limit in areas where he felt it was safe to do so.

He also declined to reveal the identity of his fellow rider.

At Chester Magistrates’ Court, he was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and issued with a two-year driving ban after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

The court also issued him to serve 300 hours of community service along with being required to pay a victim surcharge of £239.

Police Constable Philip Brewster, of the Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit, said: “The riding observed by Billings was extreme and unnecessary.

“Throughout he subjected himself and other road users to significant risk of harm without good cause.

“Regardless of whether you choose to ride a bike or drive a car, we take road safety in Cheshire very seriously and we will always take swift action against you if you choose to flout the rules of the road and put the lives of others in danger.”