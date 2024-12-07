Nantwich Town Disability Football raises vital funds

Nantwich Town Disability Football’s black tie ball celebrated community spirit and helped raise vital funds for inclusive football.
The event, held at the club’s Swansway Stadium, brought together supporters, players and volunteers to celebrate the club’s achievements.
The evening was organised by Craig Acton, Keir Welch and Pete Stenton.
Head coach Craig compered the event which featured entertainment from DJ Harry Massey and vocalist Faye McCallum, a prize raffle, and a buffet from Pepper Street Coffee.
A highlight of the night was an emotional speech by Adam Dunne, an adult pan-disability team player, who shared how the club’s inclusive environment has profoundly impacted his life.
He said: “Being part of this club has given me confidence, friendships, and joy.
“It’s a community where everyone is valued.”
Craig also led an awards ceremony, recognising the contributions of key individuals:
– Unsung Hero Awards: Paula Millward and Lyndon Wain
– Appreciation Awards: Keir Welch and Trina Crick
– Volunteer of the Year 2024 Awards: Pete Stenton (assistant head coach) and Jonathan White (community journalist)
The event was co-sponsored by Direct Access and FOQA Consultancy Limited.
Proceeds will go toward Nantwich Town Disability Football’s programs, which serve more than 50 players across visually impaired, adult pan-disability, and U16’s pan-disability teams.
Craig added: “Our mission is to provide a welcoming, inclusive environment for players with disabilities to enjoy football and build connections.
“This event is a testament to the strength of our community and the incredible impact of disability football.”
Nantwich Town Disability Football offers free pan-disability football training every Friday from 7-8pm on the Swansway Stadium’s 3G pitch, ensuring accessibility for all.
For more information visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NantwichTownDisabilityFootball
(Words and pics by Jonathan White)
