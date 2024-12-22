1 hour ago
Nantwich Town beat Bootle 3-1 to maintain promotion hopes
in Football / Sport December 22, 2024
First-half - first Dabbers goal - Byron Harrison's penalty is saved (1)

Nantwich Town continued to chase the leaders with another solid home victory against Bootle FC.

Although Dabbers manager Jon Moran was not over-enthused by the performance, the three points keeps them in fourth place in Northern Premier League West.

Nantwich took the lead early on in the 13th minute when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Tom Pratt in the box.

Byron Harrison’s spot-kick was well saved by Pratt was alert to the rebound which he fired home.

First-half - first Dabbers goal - Tom Pratt reacted to the penalty save rebound to score (1)
Both sides traded chances in the first half before Nantwich added a vital second on stroke of half-time.

Troy Bourne headed home at the near post from a well-worked corner to put the hosts in command.

Any hopes of a comeback for the visitors were snuffed out just four minutes into the second half.

This time Harrison made no mistake when he headed home following fine work by Kai Evans.

Second-half - third Dabbers goal - Byron Harrison (right) scores with a diving header
Bootle made changes and they began to exert pressure on the Dabbers to try and get back into the game.

Nantwich cleared off the line on 64 minutes and then the visitors crashed an effort against Ben Garratt’s crossbar moments later.

As the game began to peter out, Bootle did net their consolation on 85 minutes via an excellent overhead effort by Toby Jones.

But there was no way back and Nantwich held on comfortable for three vital points as they continue to chase down league leaders Widnes.

Next up for Dabbers is the short trip to Witton Albion on Boxing Day, and then they welcome Newcastle Town to the Swansway Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Both games are 3pm kick offs.

(pics by Jonathan White)

Second-half - Dabbers challenge for the ball (1)

First-half - James Melhado on the ball (1)

