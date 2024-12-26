Cheshire man scoops £1 million lottery win

A mystery Cheshire man has landed an amazing £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Known as Mr.C from Cheshire, the win comes from the October 25 draw and has just been announced.

The Cheshire local has become one of more than nine million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Amazing! What exciting news for Mr. C, who has landed a million pound win! Huge congratulations!”

Players can buy and check tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk

Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.

Since it launched, the lottery has made more than 7,400 millionaires and more than £50 billion has been raised for good causes with more than 700,000 individual grants awarded.