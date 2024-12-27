Appeal after car failed to stop after killing dog and injuring owner

Police continue to appeal for help after a pet dog was killed and her owner injured by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are keen to find witnesses and any footage of the incident which happened on Tuesday December 17.

The collision happened on Underwood Lane in Crewe, at the junction with Windsor Avenue, at around 5.30pm.

The female pedestrian was walking her dog Pixie (pictured) when there was a collision with a white SUV-type vehicle.

The failed to stop. Pixie died as a result of injuries suffered.

PC Lorna Allix, of Crewe Police, said: “This is a very sad incident which not only left a member of the public injured, but her beloved dog sadly died as a result of the injuries caused by the collision.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or has any other information in relation to the incident to come forward.

“The same goes for anyone who may have any relevant CCTV, dashcam, or video doorbell footage.

“You can report information to Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting 24001059083.”