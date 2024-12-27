10 hours ago
10-man Nantwich Town beaten 2-0 away at Witton
12 hours ago
Appeal after car failed to stop after killing dog and injuring owner
13 hours ago
Cheshire Police make 185 arrests for drink or drug driving
2 days ago
Cheshire man scoops £1 million lottery win
2 days ago
Fire crews tackle electricity pole fire in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Appeal after car failed to stop after killing dog and injuring owner

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News December 27, 2024
Pixie - killed in fail to stop collision

Police continue to appeal for help after a pet dog was killed and her owner injured by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are keen to find witnesses and any footage of the incident which happened on Tuesday December 17.

The collision happened on Underwood Lane in Crewe, at the junction with Windsor Avenue, at around 5.30pm.

The female pedestrian was walking her dog Pixie (pictured) when there was a collision with a white SUV-type vehicle.

The failed to stop. Pixie died as a result of injuries suffered.

PC Lorna Allix, of Crewe Police, said: “This is a very sad incident which not only left a member of the public injured, but her beloved dog sadly died as a result of the injuries caused by the collision.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or has any other information in relation to the incident to come forward.

“The same goes for anyone who may have any relevant CCTV, dashcam, or video doorbell footage.

“You can report information to Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting 24001059083.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.