Community spirit shines at Nantwich Christmas Tractor Run

The first charity ‘Christmas Tractor Run’ in Nantwich proved a big hit, writes Jonathan White.

Nearly 50 vintage and modern tractors gathered at The Royal Oak in Worleston for the start of the Run on Saturday (December 28).

Owners made the effort to adorn their vehicles festive lights before they drove in the evening run to raise funds for the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) charity.

RDA horses benefit the lives of more than 25,000 disabled children and adults.

Tractor drivers left The Royal Oak and took a circular route via Church Minshull, Leighton Hospital, Middlewich Road, Alvaston Roundabout along Nantwich Bypass to Cheerbrook Roundabout, London Road, past Churche’s Mansion, through Nantwich, and back to The Royal Oak.

Tractor manufacturers involved included Case, David Brown, Ford, Fordson, International, JCB, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, McCormick, New Holland, and Nuffield.

Each participant paid £15 to enter and on their return received a chip butty, a bowl of soup and a hot drink from The Royal Oak pub.

The tractors were dressed in lights including wheels, bonnet, roof and adornments including a reindeer and a Christmas tree. One driver was even dressed as Dr Seuss’ The Grinch!

Visitors lined the streets to view the tractors before the run, along the route, and on their return to Worleston.

Many hailed the event on social media, calling it a “twixmas” event to look forward to between Christmas Day and the New Year’s Day period.

And farmers were given a lift by raising money for charity and coming together as a community.

Alan Ackerley, event organiser, said: “Well apparently, I did a thing!

“I am absolutely blown away by the amount of people who turned out to watch our tractors come through Nantwich. I hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did.

“Wishing you all the best for 2025. We will do it again next Christmas!”

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)