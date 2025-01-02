Nantwich Town produce comeback to beat Newcastle 2-1

Nantwich Town hit back from conceding a first minute goal to beat Newcastle Town at home.
The 2-1 win at the Swansway Stadium keeps the Dabbers in the promotion hunt in fourth place in the Northern Premier League West.
Newcastle stunned the home support in the first minute when Carlos Dos Santos fired the visitors in front.
Byron Harrison levelled for the Dabbers from the spot before the break, before Callum Saunders netted the winner in the 70th minute.
More than 650 supporters attended the New Year’s Day clash and some were still settling in when the first goal was scored.
The visitors applied concerted pressure from the kick off, and when Nantwich failed to clear, dos Santos fired past Garratt to take an early lead.
The Dabbers fought back and had chances through Tom Pratt and Kai Evans, before Harrison headed against the cross bar on 16 minutes.
Eventually, the home side’s pressure paid off when Sandison was caught from behind inside the box, giving referee no choice but to award a spotkick.
Harrison fired the penalty down the middle to pull Nantwich level.
Newcastle almost snatched the lead back from a corner headed narrowly over on the stroke of half-time.
Dos Santos continued to pose problems for the Dabbers defence after the break, firing just over from a good position.
A Nantwich change saw Callum Saunders came on for Nathan Sandison on 67 minutes.
And just three minutes later, Saunders scored in what could have been his first touch of the ball!
He ghosted in at the far post and headed in from a corner to give Dabbers the lead.
Newcastle stepped up the pressure in the final 15 minutes in a bid to find a leveller in what was a fairly even second half.
And on 90 minutes it almost paid off when a fine ball across the face of the Dabbers goal just evaded the Newcastle strikers.
Nantwich held on for three vital points in their bid for promotion or a play-off place.
(pics by Jonathan White)
