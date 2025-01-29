Nantwich Town Crier ‘sacked’ for Facebook comments

Nantwich’s Town Crier has been sacked for Facebook comments he made which one councillor alleged brought the town council into disrepute.
Devlin Hobson, who has been town crier in Nantwich for three years, confirmed today he had “been let go” by the town council.
His social media comments were left on a story earlier in January about Labour Cllr John Priest’s motion to change the way the town mayor was appointed.
A complaint was made and after a closed meeting at the town council, the decision was made to remove him from the position.
Mr Hobson told Nantwich News today: “I made those comments as me, not as the town crier!
“I saw what happened to Middlewich Town Council when the Labour group tried to take over, and it ended up in disaster.
“I was just worried the same would happen in Nantwich. I love the town, I am gutted to leave the role. I’m still friends with the staff and many of the councillors.”
Mr Hobson is a regular sight in Nantwich, opening some of the biggest events in the town as well as making guest appearances in local schools.
He also helped launch our new free community newspaper Nantwich Life back in August 2024.
He was town crier at Middlewich for seven years before his appointment in Nantwich.
He added: “From what I can see, the town Labour group wants total power and if that happens with my experience of Middlewich, it will be a disaster for the town and its people.
“Middlewich doesn’t have a town clerk, very few staff, the few events that are run are done so by volunteers.
“It was complete chaos which came about by Labour taking over the council. I was concerned that Nantwich was going the same way.
“I was told a complaint was made, it went to a closed meeting and Sam the clerk rang me upset to say she had not choice to let me go.
“I know many councillors wanted to keep me and thought I was doing a great job promoting the town, but I believe Sam was put in a predicament and had no choice.
“I’d come back today if they just wanted to give me a telling off!”
A spokesperson for Nantwich Town Council said: “The agreement with our town crier Dev Hobson, who has been a valued member of our community, has been concluded by mutual consent.
“We recognise and appreciate the time and energy Dev has dedicated to his role, he has been a great ambassador for the town, and we are grateful for his contributions to the vibrant atmosphere of our town events.
“The Town Council remains committed to ensuring that our community continues to thrive and move forward with respect and care for all those who contribute to it, and as such will review the role in the near future.
“The council values the efforts of all volunteers and remains focused on supporting a positive and collaborative environment for all members of our town.”
Cllr Priest said: “The issue in question is one which has been dealt with by internal disciplinary procedures of the Town Council on which it would be inappropriate for me to comment.”
Pathetic, what a terrible decision, backfired on them who wanted him gone, now all eyes are on them, won’t be long before we see how incompetent they are
It seems the guy had two votes on the council, this isn’t a great idea as he could alter events for the majority, plus he has been in the job 3 yrs it is supposed to be fairer by moving the post between parties, every 2 yrs now we have a stranglehold of just labour.
I agree with Joe, he could not even pronounce the town’s name properly, joke!!
This stinks. Priest should get his priorities right, before playing petty politics against hurty words.
Shops are closing at a rate of knots, traffic chaos gridlocking the town daily, still unfinished entrance to Reaseheath roundabout……the list of issues is endless
Shocking
Yet freedom of speech is taken from us and you come up with this bs
To be honest what is the point of this job? I cringe when I hear him yelling out the town’s name as Nan wich when he misses the T I expect that from folk out of the area, however someone from Cheshire is hardly ideal when promoting tourism