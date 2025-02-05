Stapeley Broad Lane school head hails “fantastic” Ofsted report

The headteacher of Stapeley Broad Lane C of E Primary School has hailed a “fantastic” report after their latest Ofsted inspection.

The school, part of the Cornovii Trust, has been praised by Ofsted for the ‘exemplary’ behaviour of pupils, a ‘broad and ambitious’ curriculum and ‘exceptional’ efforts in supporting pupil personal development.

Ofsted inspectors visited the school at the start of the year and during a two-day visit they observed lessons and spoke with leaders, staff, pupils and parents.

Under new Ofsted reports, ratings are still provided for Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, and Early Years.

Stapeley Broad Lane was deemed “Outstanding” or “Good” across all categories.

Jennifer Holden, headteacher at Stapeley Broad Lane, said: “We are a close-knit school community.

“With the full support of our pupils, staff, families, and governors, we strive to create an inclusive and aspirational environment that fosters a genuine love of learning in our children.

“It was wonderful to read all the positive comments about our amazing pupils, and I hope they, along with our incredibly hard-working staff, are as proud of themselves as I am.”

The report highlighted other positive points, including:

– pupils very proud to attend this school. They know the importance of being, ‘ready, respectful, kind and safe’. This is the ‘Stapeley Way’ which guides the exceptional manner in which pupils conduct themselves in all that they do.

– school has high expectations of pupils including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils achieve well and are prepared for the next stage of their education

– pupils benefit from a wide range of leadership opportunities which help them to develop confidence

– pupils of all ages behave exceptionally well around school, including at playtime and lunchtime

– older pupils demonstrate a maturity beyond their years. They are sensible and act as excellent role models for younger pupils

– Early Years (including preschool) is well-led and resourced

The report also highlighted the number of clubs, visits and residentials available to children.

The school’s approach to reading and phonics was also singled out as an area of strength.

Strong support from governors was also highlighted as foundational to the school’s ongoing success.

Richard Middlebrook, CEO of the Cornovii Trust, added: “The Stapeley community continues to go from strength to strength.

“And this report rightly demonstrates the impact of the tireless dedication of our fantastic staff, to help pupils develop the knowledge, skills, self-belief, and motivation to be successful in their learning and their lives.

“Stapeley Broad Lane has been a fantastic addition to our local trust and I look forward to seeing the school continue to flourish.”