Need Golf Centre in Nantwich shortlisted for national honour

The Need Golf Centre in Nantwich has been shortlisted in the “Facility of the year” category of England Golf awards.

The centre, off Main Road between Reaseheath and Worleston, is one of just three golf facilities in the country to be shortlisted.

Owners Sophie and James Need said: “As a business we understand that getting into golf can be challenging, with social and economic barriers often standing in the way.

“Our mission is to break down these obstacles, change the narrative, and make golf accessible and affordable to everyone.

“We are huge advocates in believing off course golf to be the key to get more people into the sport and it is our mission to nurture that starter journey.

“We have built a phenomenal community within Nantwich and the surrounding areas and this award exemplifies the impact we are having within the golf industry and the benefits we are bringing to Nantwich and the local community.”

Need Golf Centre and other finalists will go to the England Golf Awards 2025 on Wednesday April 2 at The Hilton Manchester Deansgate.

Other honours up for grabs are Club of the Year, County of the Year, Development Coach of the Year, Performance of the Year, Sustainability of the Year, Tournament of the Year, Young Person of the Year, Women’s Trailblazer Award, and Volunteer Award.