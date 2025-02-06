Plans for electrical substation to power new Leighton Hospital

Leighton Hospital chiefs have submitted a planning application to Cheshire East Council to build an electrical substation on land just off Flowers Lane in Crewe.

The proposed substation will provide power to the site of the planned new hospital, located to the north of the existing Leighton Hospital.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Foundation Trust purchased this land last year.

Included in the planning application is a 32sq m building, measuring 10m x 4.3m and up to 3.2m high, which will house the substation.

The proposed work will also include a layby from Flowers Lane to allow vehicle access to the substation, as well as the removal of existing hedgerow.

However, around 50m of replacement native hedgerow will be planted to offset what is removed.

Existing trees on Flowers Lane will be retained.

The application is separate from the main new hospital planning application, set to submitted this summer.

Prior to this submission, the Trust will host a series of engagement sessions allowing people to give their feedback.

Russ Favager, board senior responsible officer of Leighton New Hospital Programme and Estates Redevelopment, said: “While this application is only a small part of the overall development of a new Leighton Hospital and a health and care neighbourhood, it’s nonetheless very crucial, as there’s currently no power to the site where we want to build the new hospital.

“It’s therefore critical that we plan and undertake this type of infrastructure work now, ahead of beginning the construction of the new hospital.

“This development will be the biggest investment in this area for decades, which is why we’re fully committed to keeping our communities and partners fully up-to-date with the progress at every stage.”

Visit the Healthier Futures microsite for further details about the programme and to provide feedback.