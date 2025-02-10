“Pride of Romany” Historic England project launched in Nantwich

A new Historic England project has been launched in Nantwich to celebrate and preserve the British Romany community.

The “Atchin Tan Heritage Project, Pride of Romany” has been awarded £23,000 from Historic England’s 2025 grants programme.

It’s one of four community-led projects being run across the North West, exploring rural and coastal working class heritage.

Atchin Tan Heritage project celebrates the heritage of the British Romany community in Nantwich dating back to the 16th century.

Led by Pride of Romany, it focuses on the historic significance of Sound Common in Nantwich.

Pride of Romany will collaborate with Romany historians, community elders and local residents, capturing their diverse histories, folklore and stories.

The stories shared in the project will be contained in a booklet, alongside a commemorative plaque on Sound Common and the creation of a documentary to celebrate the history and legacy of Romany culture.

The project will culminate in a gala event showcasing the documentary, strengthening the understanding between communities and preserving Romany heritage for future generations.

Charmaine Abdul-Karim, founder of Pride of Romani, said: “We are deeply honoured to have Historic England’s support for the Atchin Tan Heritage Project.

“For generations, the British Romany people have carried with them a profound connection to the land, weaving our stories into the sacred stopping places that have sheltered and shaped our way of life.

“This project is not just about preserving history; it is about honouring the spirit of a people and the places that hold their memory, ensuring their legacy lives on for future generations and fostering understanding between communities.”

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, said: “Across England we are all surrounded by inspiring historic buildings, landscapes and streets, rural and coastal heritage.

“These projects will shine a light on the stories of local, working class people and their extraordinary contributions to our shared history.

“Connecting with our heritage helps us to feel that we belong and to feel pride in our local area.

“This programme gives communities the opportunity to recognise and celebrate their history in their own way, and to share untold stories about the places where they live so they can be enjoyed by more people, for longer.”

Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: ”The best bits of history are undiscovered nuggets that surprise us or make us think again.

“Everyday Heritage grants enable people across the country to dig up those nuggets and share them with a wider audience.”