LETTER: Concern of worsening state of Cheshire East roads

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concerns regarding the worsening state of our local roads, an issue that is becoming increasingly hazardous for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

While much attention is rightly given to the epidemic of potholes in the area and the inadequate temporary surface dressing used to ‘repair’ them, I wish to highlight an equally pressing matter: the ongoing deterioration of manhole covers and their surrounding road surface.

I have personally observed multiple manhole covers that are not securely fitted, causing them to emit loud ‘bangs’ every time a vehicle passes over them.

In addition, the area surrounding many of these covers is crumbling, in some instances exposing the underlying subbase aggregate.

This presents not only a noise nuisance but also a severe safety risk – if these access points were to cave in, the consequences could be catastrophic.

I actively report road defects through Cheshire East Council’s FixMyStreet website, yet I fear that this perfect storm of potholes and failing manhole covers is creating a situation where vehicle damage and even accidents become inevitable.

The impact on road users, from increased repair costs to the potential for serious injury, cannot be overstated.

With Cheshire East Council teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, I am gravely concerned that essential road maintenance and repairs will suffer even further. Road safety should not be compromised due to financial constraints.

I urge Nantwich News to investigate and bring greater attention to this issue, holding those responsible accountable and advocating for urgent and lasting repairs.

Thank you for your time and for your continued coverage of local issues that matter to residents.

Regards

Jonathan White

Wistaston