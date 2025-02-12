Three charged with drug offences in Nantwich

Three people have been charged with drug offences in Nantwich following an investigation by Crewe Proactive CID.

A 45-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were all arrested on Monday (February 10) at an address on Station View, Nantwich.

Lynsey Allan and Adam Kerr, both of Station View, Nantwich, have since been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

The teenager, who is of the Salford area and cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine, heroin).

All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday February 12).

The charges relate to an investigation into county lines drug dealing in Nantwich.