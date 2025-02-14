Poultry keepers in South Cheshire warned over bird flu

Poultry keepers in South Cheshire are being warned to keep their birds indoors under new Avian Influenza restrictions from Sunday.

Cheshire will fall under avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) housing measures from February 16, along with Merseyside, Herefordshire, Lancashire and Worcestershire.

Parts of England have already been legally required to keep their birds indoors.

The rest of Great Britain is also required to follow enhanced biosecurity, but there is currently no mandatory housing order.

The RSPCA is urging owners and keepers in South Cheshire to follow fully the UK Government and Welsh Government’s biosecurity advice and keep up-to-date as this can change on a daily basis.

Kate Parkes, poultry expert at the RSPCA, said: “We are sadly once again in the midst of a bird flu outbreak which has seen governments in the UK take preventative steps – including a housing order for some areas of England as well as enhanced biosecurity across Great Britain.

“Keeping hens has become increasingly popular in recent years so it’s important that owners follow official biosecurity advice, staying vigilant for signs of disease and ill health in their flocks, and seeking veterinary advice if they have any concerns for their birds.

“It’s also important to report any suspected outbreaks of avian influenza to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

“All pet poultry owners in England and Wales must register their birds with the APHA within one month, so they can contact owners if there’s a disease outbreak in their area.”

The RSPCA is urging pet owners to keep their flock ‘hentertained’ while housing orders are in place – and beyond.

From straw bales to hanging pieces of corn on the cob and tyres with sand in the middle, there are plenty of easy ways that pet owners can keep their birds happy indoors.

Kate added: “Moving cockerels and hens indoors, who have previously had access to the outside, can be quite stressful for them which is why it’s really important to make sure they have lots of enrichment to keep them happy.

“Having nothing to do can lead to boredom, stress and contribute to problems such as feather pecking.

“Fortunately, there’s loads of great things keepers can do to keep their animals ‘hentertained’.”

For more information on what bird keepers need to do, visit Defra’s website.

For those who are looking to bring a new pet bird into their lives, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet for more information.

(Images courtesy of RSPCA)