Roadworks end at one Stapeley junction – and start at another

A four-week programme of roadworks at one of Nantwich’s busiest junctions was finally completed today.

And signs erected earlier this week which suggested the works at the junction of Elwood Way and Newcastle Road would be extended by four weeks were “inaccurate”, according to the council.

Those signs – which highlighted that work would continue until March 21 – have also been taken down.

When asked, Cheshire East Council did not expand on why those signs were initially put up other than to say “work was completed ahead of schedule”.

Councillor Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “Private developer works have been taking place at the junction of Newcastle Road and Elwood Way in Nantwich.

“Works in the area are being completed sooner than expected and all traffic management will be removed (Feb 14) as planned, with no further visits to this junction required.

“The developer, David Wilson Homes, will then complete further works on Audlem Road from 15-23 February.

“The works starting on Saturday (Feb 15th) have been co-ordinated at this time to minimise disruption outside Brine Leas Academy, which is situated on Audlem Road, with all works scheduled to take place during half term.

“Details of the works can be found on One Network.”

Advance warning signs have been on display along Audlem Road and Peter De Stapleigh Way for the closure and temporary signals starting tomorrow (Feb 15th).