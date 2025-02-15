Nantwich Town captain Troy Bourne celebrates 300 appearances

Nantwich Town club captain Troy Bourne has celebrated his 300th appearance for the Dabbers.
Bourne made his debut against Cammell Laird back in November 2015.
Now he has reached a triple century after just turning 27.
He joins an elite group of players in the club’s Northern Premier League era, with only Sean Cooke (364 appearances) having also surpassed the milestone.
Bourne is a graduate from the Dabbers’ youth team, having impressed former manager Phil Parkinson in 2015/16 pre-season training.
He was frequently named as part of the Dabbers’ match day squad during the 2016/17 season and he also made a number of appearances in the cup competitions.
His debut for the club came in the Cheshire Senior Cup against Cammell Laird and he also appeared in every round of the Doodson League Cup.
He spent much of the 16/17 campaign on loan at Alsager Town but did make a couple of first team appearances for the Dabbers, against Alsager in the Cheshire Senior Cup and Mossley in the League Cup.
The club have put great faith in Troy giving him a two-year contact at the beginning of the 2017/18 season.
Bourne started to repay that faith the club showed in him, winning the players and manager’s player of the season award at the end of the 2017/18 season.
He made 58 appearances in defence and is capable playing at centre back and full back.
He played his 100th game for the club during the 2018/19 campaign in which he made 36 appearances in defence.
In 2019/20 he scored an iconic winning goal against King’s Lynn in the FA Cup Qualifying Round to help the Dabbers towards the First Round proper for only the third time ever.
Bourne has solidified a place as one of the first names on the team sheet under multiple managers.
In 2021/22, he won the Dabbers Young Player of the Season after a stellar campaign at centre-back, part of a defence that went on the club’s longest run without conceding for several decades.
In 22/23, he became the lynchpin of the back line, surpassing 200 Nantwich appearances, and has worn the captain’s armband on multiple occasions.
Since then he has become the outright club captain. 2023/24 was his best goal-scoring season for the club and in the summer of 2024 he was granted a testimonial to celebrate 10 seasons at the Dabbers.
A club spokesperson said: “Troy Bourne embodies everything it means to be a Dabber.
“His dedication, leadership, and consistent performances over the years have made him a fan favourite and a true club legend.
“Reaching 300 appearances is an extraordinary achievement, and we’re incredibly proud to have him as our captain. Here’s to many more milestones!”
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
