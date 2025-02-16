1 hour ago
Man and woman die in horror A500 crash with HGV

in Human Interest / Incident / News February 16, 2025
Welsh Row - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

A man and woman died in a yesterday’s crash on the A500 between Weston and the M6, police confirm.

The incident happened around 6.30pm last night (Feb 15th) and emergency services closed the single carriageway road between Meremoor Moss roundabout and junction 16 for several hours.

Fire crews were also called to the scene to tackle a vehicle fire as a result of the incident involving a car and lorry.

But despite efforts of fire crews and paramedics, two people were confirmed to have died.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “police were called to reports of a serious collision on the A500 near Crewe.

“Officers in attendance found that the collision involved a white Ford Kuga and a HGV.

“Sadly, the driver of the Ford, a man, and a passenger in the vehicle, a woman, have both died at the scene.

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the website, or call 101 quoting IML 2028192.”

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson added: “Shortly after 18:30 crews were called to reports of a collision between a car and a heavy goods vehicle on the A500.

“Sadly it has been confirmed that the driver and passenger of the car died at the scene, despite the very best efforts of ambulance and fire crews to resuscitate them.”

