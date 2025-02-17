Developer eyes 90 new homes on land in Stapeley

Ninety new homes could be on the way on land off London Road in Nantwich, writes Belinda Ryan.

David Wilson Homes wants to build the dwellings on a 6.3 hectare greenfield site which falls in the parish of Stapeley and Batherton.

Part of the southern boundary of the site is defined by Wybunbury Lane.

To the west, the site boundary is defined by London Road.

The developer has requested Cheshire East Council provides a formal screening opinion to confirm whether there is a requirement for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in respect of the proposed scheme.

Environmental impact assessments consider the environmental effects of major development proposals and help councils decide whether to grant planning permission.

Developers can check if they need an EIA by requesting a screening opinion from the council before they submit a planning application.

The letter submitted by Savills, on behalf of the applicant, outlines the details of the proposed development, which will be put forward as an outline planning application for residential development comprising up to 90 dwellings, with all matters reserved apart from access.

It states: “The proposed development will deliver a range of market and affordable housing types with amenity space provided in the form of dedicated, private and shared amenity space.

“A policy compliant proportion of affordable homes will be provided.”

It adds: “As part of the proposal, a significant amount of landscape planting will be included to act as a visual screen to the fields beyond the site, to provide amenity space for the local community, and enhance biodiversity.”

The applicant states the nature and scale of the proposed development is not likely to give rise to significant environmental effects that would trigger the need for an EIA.

The letter states: “The development proposal will be supported by a comprehensive ecological appraisal that will set out the environmental enhancements to be delivered as part of the scheme.

“In addition, the proposal will deliver a minimum 10 per cent net gain in biodiversity, in line with the national statutory requirement.

“This will be achieved through green infrastructure, sustainable drainage and landscape planting on and/or off site.”

The document details reasons why the applicant considers an EIA is not necessary and concludes: “The proposal is unlikely to result in significant effects on the environment virtue of factors such as its nature, scale and location.

“Consequently, we are of the opinion that an environmental impact assessment is not required, and we look forward to the council’s consideration of this view.”