Part of former Barony Hospital in Nantwich be turned into flats

A former workhouse building which later became part of the Barony Hospital in Nantwich looks set to be converted into flats, writes Belinda Ryan.

Greenhouse Property Management wants to convert Bevan House, the three-storey listed former workhouse building, into 27 apartments.

The building was used as a hospital since the 1930s and then, in the mid 1990s, became offices for the NHS.

The application also includes plans to convert John Snow House, a two-storey separate detached building on the Barony site, which was also most recently used as NHS offices, into four apartments.

Both buildings, which are listed, are currently vacant.

A planning and design and access statement, submitted by Geoff Allen Associates on behalf of the applicant, states: “The proposals are to sub-divide and convert Bevan House and John Snow House into a total of 31 apartments, each apartment with its own living space, separate bedroom, and kitchen and shower rooms.

“Thirteen of the units would be one-bed, one-person apartments and 18 would be one-bed, two-person apartments.

“The proposals do not involve any external alterations to either of the two application buildings concerned, the works proposed being restricted to the insertion of timber stud partition walls to form the apartments.

“It is not proposed to replace any windows or external doors as part of the scheme now submitted.”

The application site off Barony Road is surrounded on three sides by residential development, a care home and a children’s nursery.

The document states: “The proposed change of use of the two buildings concerned to a residential use is considered to be in keeping with the scale, role and function of the settlement of Nantwich and also to be appropriate to the setting of the buildings concerned. ”

The existing vehicular and pedestrian access arrangements to the site will remain but the current 76 car parking spaces will be reduced to 70 as six are proposed to accommodate new cycle shelters.

The application, number 25/0303/LBC, can be viewed on the planning portal on Cheshire East Council’s website.

The last date for comments is February 26, 2025.