Police renew appeal after death of couple in A500 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following a fatal collision on the A500 near Shavington which killed a couple.

The incident happened on the single carriageway stretch between Meremoor Moss roundabout and junction 16 of the M6 at 6.30pm on Saturday 15 February.

It involved a white Ford Kuga and a HGV. The driver of the Ford, a 76-year-old man, and a passenger in the vehicle, a 63-year-old woman, both of Stoke-On-Trent, died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who believes they have any dashcam footage of the incident.

Sergeant Russel Sime, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The A500 is a busy road and as part of our investigation, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that may help us determine how this incident occurred.

“If you have any information, no matter how small, please call us on 101, or via the website, quoting IML 2028192.”

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.