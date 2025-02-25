Nantwich entrepreneur expands new “rugged” mobile phone

A Nantwich entrepreneur believes his new “rugged” mobile device for tradespeople is set to expand its reach globally.

Roy Taylor’s JCB Phone company has made strides in the industry over the past few years.

Now the Nantwich firm is focusing on expanding JCB Phone’s presence internationally with a newly launched product, the “Tradesman 4”.

Roy said: “The Tradesman 4 is designed for those who need a phone that can endure the toughest environments.

“We’ve built a strong foundation in the UK, and now we’re excited to bring our rugged technology to a global audience.”

Its target market is professionals in industries like construction, agriculture, transportation, and logistics.

But Roy believes Tradesman 4 is also an ideal first device for younger users and those seeking a digital detox.

He added: “With the increasing discussion around digital detox, the Tradesman 4 provides a perfect solution for parents looking for a reliable first phone for their children, without the distractions of social media.

“It’s also a great choice for anyone wanting to step back from the digital noise and embrace a more straightforward, focused way of communicating.”

The company recently appointed Pete Cunningham as Chief Strategy Officer.

“Pete’s expertise will help us navigate new markets and explore opportunities that align with our mission to provide durable, reliable communication solutions,” added Roy.