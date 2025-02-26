New Nantwich to Leighton Hospital bus to start on March 31

The new direct bus service between Nantwich and Leighton Hospital will launch on March 31.

The link has been added to the re-introduced 71/72/73 Nantwich rural services, which means Nantwich, Wrenbury and Audlem will have a direct bus connection to Leighton.

Also the northern section of the 391/392 services will now change from running every two hours to being an hourly service between Poynton and Stockport.

The council says improvements have been made to the network to enable more regular and better-connected services providing access to jobs, education, healthcare and essential services.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “I am really pleased that we have been able to respond to passenger demand, especially around the Nantwich rural service.

“Leighton Hospital is a key community hub and linking that service to where there is a definite need, is an excellent news story for anyone living in those communities.”

Councillor Lata Anderson, Cheshire East Council’s public transport member champion, said: “Simply sustaining our supported bus services in the current financial climate would have been a good achievement, so to be able to improve some services as well is a genuine success that needs to be celebrated.”

The new timetabled services will come into effect on Monday 31 March.